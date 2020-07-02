10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 13, 2010.)
A pair of wins and a pair of losses was the final Panther result in the state All “A” Classic softball tournament last weekend in Jeffersontown.
Before heading to the tournament last week, the Panther softball team had last-minute business to attend to with a district match-up against Madisonville-North Hopkins. This time, the Panthers had a 3-2 win over the Maroons.
A six-run and six-hit fifth inning keyed the Panthers to a road victory May 4 versus Todd County Central. Jalyn Walls, Brooke Randolph, Halyn Burden, Whitney Copeland, India Robinson and Emilee Workman got the hits.
The funeral for Norman Ray Sizemore, 75, Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Willard Walls officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
Attention drivers. New law bans texting for all drivers on Kentucky highways and bans cellphone use for drivers under 18.
Greg and Melinda Coates of Dawson Springs announce the birth of a daughter Addison Paige. The 6 pound, 15 ounce baby was born at 8:47 a.m. April 13.
Bradley Latham and Whitney Clayton of Dawson Springs announce the birth of a daughter Maci Nichole Latham. The 5 pound, 11 ounce baby was born April 1 at Regional Medical Center. She was 19 1/2 inches long.
The funeral for Ruth Ann Fuller, 70, of Dawson Springs, was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jesse Hendrix officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 20, 2010.)
The Dawson Springs city pool will open May 28 with a special day pass sold for $2.
The funeral for Edd J. Jackson, 73, of Eddyville, formerly of Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Melvin Cecil Dunn Jr., 54, of Dawson Springs, was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Doug Stallins officiated. Burial was in New Suthards Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Voters in Dawson Springs gave native son Mike Duncan an overwhelming majority on his way to victory in the Democratic primary for 10th District state representative with 80.4% of the vote.
Nine candidates vied for the Democratic nomination in the highly contested 6th District magistrate race. Charlie Beshears was victorious.
A group of Lake Beshear property owners attended Monday’s city council meeting to discuss an issue involving a fence which has been erected on Island Cove Road.
The funeral for Walter Bennett, 63, of Dawson Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial will be in McKnight Cemetery.
Graveside services for Leslie Boitnott Gamache, 84, of Madisonville, were held Saturday at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. E.J. Hatton officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
The Dawson Springs softball team continues its wins with No. 17 against Lyon County, No. 18 against Lone Oak and No. 19 against Todd County Central.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 11, 1995.)
Mr. and Mrs. Craig Allen are the parents of a girl born Monday, April 3, at 9:09 a.m. at Community Methodist Hospital in Henderson. The eight-pound baby was named Sarah Nicole. She was 20 inches long at birth.
The Kentucky State Police is asking for help from the public in its investigation of four church fires which occurred Friday, May 6, between 2 and 10 p.m., Jim Hendrix, arson investigator for the KSP, said. One of the church is located in Dawson Springs, the Family Worship Center of Dawson Springs.
Firemen and others look at the damage done to the back of Shy-Flat Tabernacle Church as the result of a fire last Friday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police said that fire and other fires on Friday at two area churches and one in Dawson Springs were caused by arson.
Last rites for Mrs. Nina Mae Poole, 81, Franklin Street, were held Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Fisher of Madisonville are the parents of a girl born Thursday, April 20, at 12:46 p.m. in the Regional Medical Center at Madisonville. The eight-pound, two-ounce baby was named McKenzie Suzanne.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 18, 1995.)
Students will be dismissed about an hour and a half earlier than usual on nine, and possibly 10, classroom days during the 1995-96 school year. “This year we want to have a monthly staff meeting on school time,” Superintendent Danny Brown told the school board Monday night when the 1995-96 school calendar was adopted.
Rhonda Hardesty, who will be the new varsity girls basketball coach next season at Dawson Springs High School, will meet potential platers and the public on Saturday, May 20.
Residents will see their monthly garbage fees double from $4 to $8 a month beginning with July’s bills. The city council voted 5-1 Monday night to raise the fee. Council member Bethel Morris voted against the hike while council member Donnie Allen abstained. The attorney general said an abstention is counted with the majority.
The school-based decision-making council must hire a principal to replace Philip Back, 57, who has been principal here for 20 years and announced that he is resigning as principal at the end of the school year on June 30.
The school board Monday night unanimously accepted what Superintendent Danny Brown called an “excellent bid” to replace the skylight over the high school lobby and re-roof the classroom section of the middle school building. Mangrum Construction Co. had a bid of $42,800, which is less than the estimated cost.
Graveside services for Harold Owen Boyd, 55, Dawson Springs, were held Thursday morning at Lance Nichols Cemetery in Caldwell County. The Rev. Gary Childress officiated.
Mrs. Vera Collins of the New Dawson Springs Nursing Home will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday, May 21.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, May 14, 1970.)
Miss Belinda Sue Smiley received her Associate Degree in Arts from the University of Kentucky Hopkinsville Community College at the end of the spring semester.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Rambo, 700 E. Hall St., will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday afternoon, May 24, with an open house at their residence.
The Sunday buffet at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park includes three entrees, assorted salads and vegetables, desserts, hot rolls and beverages for $2.95 for adults and $1.50 for children.
Two dogwood trees were planted on the school grounds by fifth-grade students in observance of Arbor Day. A tree was planted on each side of the walkway leading into the new gym.
Talking with Lt. Gov. Wendell H. Ford during his visit here last week were Mayor Deward Stallins, City Judge A.B. Chester, Bill Harrison and Noel V. Terry.
Members of the Dawson Springs girls track team who participated in the regional meet held in Bowling Green Saturday at Susan Menser, Becky Dawson, Christy Seats, Gretchen Davis and Carole Melaski.
Mother’s Day was a busy day for many telephone company employees in Kentucky. Mildred Hodges, chief operator for South Central Bell in Madisonville, said some 142,000 long-distance calls originated from Kentucky Sunday, May 10, 1970.
Last rites were conducted for Herbert Lee Ethridge, 57, Dalton, Tuesday afternoon at Harris Funeral Chapel in Madisonville. The Rev. Robert Stinson officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
50 years ago(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, May 21, 1970.)
Leslie O. Fowler Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. L.O. Fowler Sr., 413 S. Main St., received a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at commencement exercises at the University of Louisville Sunday, May 17. He is a graduate of Dawson Springs High School.
The selection committee for the L.S. Wood college scholarship met Monday night and chose Judy Cavanaugh as the scholarship’s recipient. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cavanaugh and will graduate from Dawson Springs High School May 28.
The 22nd annual Dawson Springs Community Barbecue and Picnic will be held Thursday, July 30. The event will be held on the New Century lot, on the corner of S. Main and Ramsey Streets. Over 2,000 pounds of meat will be barbecued.
Sue & Ronald’s Furniture & Appliances, located on US 62 East, will close out their business soon, it has been announced by Ronald Smiley, owner, because of “other business interests.” It opened here in October 1964.