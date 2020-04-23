10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 22, 2010.
Jan Humphrey, secretary of the Hopkins County Humane Society, made a plea for additional funding from Dawson Springs at Monday’s city council meeting. The city was asked to provide $1.75 per resident for a total of more than $5,000. She said the primary increase in the budget will go to staffing.
The lack of a state budget has resulted in uncertainty for the Dawson Springs board of education regarding SBDM allocations for the 2010-11 school year.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet partially opened Phase 2 of the Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway extension project in Hopkinsville this week. The partial opening will allow access to Lover’s Lane and the nearby Hopkinsville Convention Center. It is a sign of continuing progress on the new connection to Interstate 24 from Hopkinsville.
The funeral for Albert Lewis Hoard, 92, Ilsley, will be at 1 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. Paston Don Watson will officiate. Burial will be in Ilsley Cemetery with military honors conducted graveside by the U.S. Army, Madisonville American Legion Post 6, Madisonville VFW Post 5480 and Earlington American Legion Post 2.
The funeral for Loretta Bell Thomas Lovell, 76, Dawson Springs, was held Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Sam Haulk officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Helen Geneva Brewer Northrup, 84, Dawson Springs, was held April 10 at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Randall Rogers officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
The funeral for Barbara Ann Lovan, 71, Dawson Springs, was held Tuesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington. Doug Keen officiated. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Even with a few missed scoring opportunities the Panther softball club emerged victorious Monday in the opening round of the second region All ‘A’ Classic tournament. Behind a dominating performance from pitcher Brooke Randolph and stellar defensive play, the Panthers won 4-0 at home over University Heights Academy.
Jacob Adams joined his teammates in giving Panther baseball head coach Adam Locke a close haircut after the team’s first win in more than two years.
Two full seasons and 56 games later, the streak finally came to an end April 13 for the Panther baseball team. In the bottom of the seventh, with bases loaded, two outs, and holding firmly to a one-run lead, Panther pitcher Brett Cobb struck out Fort Campbell’s Lucas Lock to end the game and give the Panthers a 5-4 win. It was the Panthers’ first win of the season and the first since May 7, 2007, when the Panthers defeated Christian Fellowship of Benton 8-3.
25 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 20, 1995.
The city school district will have to assume a portion of the Hopkins County School District’s bonded indebtedness in order to annex an area in the northeastern section of the city into the local district.
The costs of closing the city’s landfill continue to climb by about $3,000 each month. City council member Ray Bochert asked at Monday night’s council meeting about the monthly expenses involved in monitoring test wells by the Madisonville engineering firm of McCoy & McCoy.
Mayor Stacia Peyton gave a local man, Jim Hillerich, the go-ahead to complete work on tearing down a dilapidated house at 801 E. Keigan St. She did so at Monday night’s city council meeting after she apologized on behalf of the city to a local firm, Hamby & Son Construction, Co., which raised questions earlier this month about the awarding of the $950 bid to Hillerich.
Michel B. Martin, a 1990 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, has been accepted into the Tennessee State University Physical Therapy Program beginning in June. She is one of 32 accepted from more than 350 qualified applicants.
Services for Mrs. Lila Morrow Hibbs, 79, Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, were held Sunday afternoon at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. The Rev. Chester Cannon officiated. Burial was in Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Services for Raymond Beshear, 72, Board Road, Dawson Springs, were held Saturday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronnie Hooks officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Graveside services were held for Mrs. Emma Gerry Rubino, 68, Berkley, Ill,, formerly of Dawson Springs, Friday morning at Rosedale Cemetery. Father Martin Mattingly officiated.
The Panther baseball team on its third game in 10 decisions by edging visiting Lyon County 5-4 in 10 innings on Monday. The Panthers scored the winning run after two were out in the bottom of the tenth. Raymond Jarvis and Chad Audas opened with singles. After a strikeout, Adam Coats forced Jarvis at third when he hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out. Craig Cranor walked to load the bases and Jason Heggen singled home the winning run. Heggen pitched a strong nine innings, but Audas got the win.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 23, 1970.
The Messenger, a daily newspaper at Madisonville, has been sold to an out-of-state group, it was announced Saturday. All the stock in Madisonville Publishing Company, Inc., owners of The Messenger, was purchased from Edgar F. Arnold Jr., Howard L. Arnold, Bailey Anderson, Kenneth Berkeley Arnold and Caroline Deniston Arnold, all of Madisonville, and Mrs. Mary Ann Crary of Stuart, Fla.
The city council was shown a proposed zoning map of Dawson Springs at its meeting Monday night and was asked to make any corrections they deemed necessary. It was presented by Paul L. Howton, a member of the Hopkins County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ebert Parker, Hospital Road, salesman for Jennings Chevrolet Co., Inc., has been recognized by Chevrolet Motor Division for outstanding sales performance in 1969. He has been recognized as a member of the Legion of Leader’s Honor Organization by the Chevrolet Motor Division. Membership in this elite group is accomplished through the sale of 125 cars/trucks during the calendar year.
At a special called meeting of the board of education Sunday afternoon, Robert P. Forsythe was given a four-year contract as superintendent of city schools. The contract will be effective from July 1, 1970, through June 30, 1974. The board was split three to two on the superintendent’s contract. voting in favor of the contract were D. Fletcher Holeman, Paul L. Howton and Noel V. Wise; opposing the contract were Charles Simons and Norris M. Dillingham.
The Pennyrile Forest State Park will open the season May 1 with a new superintendent. The new park superintendent is Joe Patrick, who was formerly superintendent of Buckhorn Lake State Park near Hazard.
Private First Class Gary K. Dillingham is serving in the Armed Forces near Frankfurt, Germany. He has been in Germany since Dec. 22, 1969, and will serve 18 months. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Dillingham, St. Louis, former residents of Dawson Springs.
SP5 Billy West was here last weekend visiting his wife and son, Billy, and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond West, Route 2. He returned from Vietnam February 2 and is now stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
U.S. Air Force Sergeant Michael A. Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmo P. Adams of Route 1, Nortonville, has returned to Ellsworth AFB, S.D., after six months temporary duty at a forward base in the Western Pacific.
Army Specialist Four William C. McKnight, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl McKnight, Route 2, is a member of the color guard which escorted the 1st Infantry Division’s colors from Vietnam to Fort Riley, Kan.
Navy Seaman Apprentice Jerry W. Hancock is serving aboard the fleet oiler USS Taluga, now with the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hancock, Route 1.
A suit demanding she and other women be allowed to stand or sit at a bar and drink like men has been filed in the U.S. District Court at Paducah by Miss Maria Buckmaster, a University of Kentucky anthropologist.
A safe door, weighing in excess of 12 tons, was hauled away from the Commercial Bank of Dawson’s old building after giving good service for over 40 years. From the time it was placed at the entranceway to the vault not a single dollar was lost because of a break-in. Of course there was not an attempted burglary. Bank officials say the door was placed in the vault in the 1920s, probably 1927.
Funeral services for Mrs. Minnie Ilene Fuller, 66, Route 2, will be held this afternoon at two o’clock at Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church in Hopkinsville, Burial will be in Brasher Cemetery near Kelly in Christian County.
Linda Rambo continued her winning ways in the triangular meet held Saturday in Madisonville. Linda won the 50, 75 and 100 yard dash events. She defeated Madisonville’s Pam House in all three events.
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Opal Alexander, 67, Thursday, April 16, at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Eddie Beshear officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lellia May Farmer, 77, were held Wednesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Carlos H. Coop officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Last rites were conducted for Warren Ray Workman, 32, Owensboro, former resident of here, Friday, April 17, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Leslie Baker officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery. He died April 14 at UK Medical Center from injuries suffered in an automobile accident April 9 near here.