10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 1, 2010.)
Rihanna McKnight is crowned Miss Dawson Springs 2010 by last year’s winner, Kodie Woodruff, at the Miss Dawson Springs Beauty Pageant held Saturday night at the high school.
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School is in the market for a new principal for the third time since 2007. Superintendent Alexis Seymore told members of the school board at Monday night’s meeting that principal Debbie Upton tendered her resignation June 21.
Three Dawson Springs residents are riding bikes to raise money to benefit Project: RIDE (Realizing Impossible Doesn’t Exist), a charity they started this summer. Kyle Chappell, Frankie Galloway and Jesse Robinson will trek 220 miles on bikes from Dawson Springs to Memphis, Tenn., during the first week of August and deliver the money raised to the St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Carolyn Sue Giffin retired June 30, 2010, from Rex Parker Insurance. She served 19 years as customer service representative at the agency.
The funeral for Delores Dearing, 73, Dawson Springs, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Lamb officiated. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery in Caldwell County.
The funeral for Lee Roy Purdy, 72, Dawson Springs, was held Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial was in Lafayette Cemetery in Hopkins County.
The funeral for Thomas F. Huddleston, 63, Madisonville, was held June 24 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. The Rev. Harley Langley officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Jarrid Scott, a senior at Dawson Springs High School, is among the 225 student artists from 47 counties attending The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 29, 1995.)
Ottenheimer & Co., Inc., last Friday notified the employees of its local plant that the facility may close in 60 days. In a letter dated June 22, Ken Merlau, president, said the “company is in serious financial difficulty.”
Brandi Hinton, 15, was chosen as Miss Dawson Springs on Friday night. Heather Love, 16, was second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. Ramey Thorpe, 16, was first runner-up.
The school board Monday afternoon created a new-construction account and put $50,000 in it. The action came as part of a motion, approved 4-0, to approve building maintenance and operations projects recommended by Superintendent Danny Brown.
Mayor Stacia Peyton closed the municipal park last Thursday night until the park board took action against two men involved in a fight on Wednesday night, June 21.
The school board has approved a 2% salary increase for all certified and classified employees. Some classified employees received a larger raise so as to bring their salaries closer to those paid by nearby school districts.
A golden wedding anniversary reception will be held Sunday, July 9, for Mr. and Mrs. William C. Cavanaugh. The couple was married July 4, 1945, in Madisonville by the Rev. Harold J. Purdy.
The wedding of Holly Suzanne Redden and James Kevin Divine will be held Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at the Gospel Assembly Church on Industrial Park Road. The Rev. John W. Stalls will officiate.
The funeral for Marvin Menser, 76, was held Thursday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Davis officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Mrs. Verna Parsons, 94, Houston, Texas, former resident of Dawson Springs, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in Memorial City Hospital in Houston. Services were Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Dan Griffiths officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The Panthers placed one player on the all-conference baseball team, Jason Heggen. The team finished fifth in the Three Rivers Conference, according to Philip Back, secretary of the eight-school conference.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 2, 1970.)
Lt. James W. Hopper was recently awarded the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding meritorious service in conjunction with military operations against a hostile force in the republic of Vietnam.
The Rev. Carlos H. Coop has been returned as pastor of the First United Methodist Church here for another year. He has been pastor since June 1968.
Two new teachers were hired and a head teacher for grades one through six was named at the meeting of the board of education Monday night. Mrs. Lucile Duncan was named head teacher. Louis S. Calhoun and Mrs. Connie Collins Outland were hired as teachers.
A new bridge and approaches over the Illinois Central Railroad tracks on U.S. 62 East will probably be let for contract late next summer, A.W. Clements, district engineer for the Kentucky State Highway Department, Madisonville, said this week.
The Ottenheimer & Co., Inc., plant here will close down after work Friday for its annual two weeks’ vacation period, Logan Hyde, plant superintendent, said.
In a congregational meeting of the First Christian Church Sunday, June 21, Johney Hamby was named chairman of the official board for 1970-71.
Jane Massamore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Massamore, left Wednesday, June 24, for New York and Washington where she participated in a United Nations-Washington Seminar, sponsored by the United Christian Missionary Society.
Mr. and Mrs. Fay Buntin, Arcadia Avenue, announce the approaching marriage of their daughter, Kathy Sue, to Joe Allen Redden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Redden, Route 3. The marriage vows will take place Friday, July 10, at 6:30 at Walnut Grove Pentecostal Church.
Garrett McKnight, Hospital Road, lost his big toe and cut two other toes on his left foot in a lawn mower accident Friday afternoon.