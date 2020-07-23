10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 10, 2010.
Dawson Springs will be on the receiving end of funding in the proposed $4.5 billion state road plan which has been sent to Gov. Steve Beshear to be signed into law. According to Sen. Jerry P. Rhoads, Hopkins County will receive a total of $52,258,608.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has contracted for a scoping study that will identify improvements required to upgrade 51 miles of the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to Interstate 69 status from Fulton to Calvert City. It also covers 18 miles of existing I-24 from Calvert City to Eddyville along the I-69 corridor.
Jenny Sewell, president of the Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce, announced at Tuesday’s meeting that three buildings on Railroad Avenue, formerly owned by Scott Creasy, have been donated to the Walnut Grove Family Worship Center. The church is interested in working with the city on ways to use the buildings.
Now is the time for all adventurers, history buffs and lovers of Dawson Springs lore to gather in groups of eight and prepare to board The White Pearl for a trip down the Tradewater River. The Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program are sponsoring the river cruise and related activities June 22 and 23.
John P. “Pat” Rhody Jr., 62, of Churchton, Md., formerly of Dawson Springs, died June 3 of complication of esophageal cancer. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
The funeral for Daniel “Bubby” Baize, 23, of Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton. The Rev. Thomas Childers officiated. Burial was in McNeely Cemetery in Hopkins County.
The Workman family descendants met Memorial Day at Dunn Cemetery to dedicate a memorial stone to John W. Workman who died at Normandy, France, where he is interred.
Dawson Springs High School junior Sam Crider recorded a throw of 70-7 in the girls’ 1A Discus Throw at last Saturday’s KHSAA State Track Meet in Louisville.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 17, 2010.
The Dawson Springs Board of Education had just three items on the agenda for Tuesday’s special called meeting. The board approved the salary schedule for the 2010-11 school year. The schedule represents a 1-% cut in gross pay for certified employees. Faculty were informed of the cut, which will amount to $400 to 500, before school was out.
A plan designed to modernize the Kentucky State Parks system and bring financial stability to the parks was launched last week by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
Travis Housley, former pastor of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, was honored June 9 at the Governor’s Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service held at the governor’s mansion in Frankfort.
The funeral for Buhler Lynn “P.I.” Travis, 80, of Dawson Springs, was held Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. Chaplain Donald Duncan officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery with military honors conducted graveside by the U.S. Navy, Madisonville American Legion Post 6, Madisonville VFW Post 5480 and Earlington American Legion Post 2.
The funeral for Mary Jane Calvert, 63, of Dawson Springs, was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Carrie Monks was the speaker. Burial was in LaFayette Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Panther hurler Brooke Randolph was recently named to the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association 2010 All-Star team.
Members of the Dawson Springs Class of 1969 who planted a tree in Veterans Park in memory of their classmate Tim Johnson were Norris Orange, Alexis Seymore, Debbie Coats and Vicki Allen.
Three Dawson Springs High School graduates earned academic honors for the spring 2010 semester at Eastern Kentucky University. Kristin E. Kelley and Heather R. Martin were named to the president’s list. Sara J. Martin was named to the dean’s list.
Joseph Kyle Chappell, a 2008 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, was named to the Kentucky Wesleyan College dean’s list for the 2010 spring semester.
25 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 8, 1995.
Two of the four charges against Hopkins County Judge-Executive Danny Woodward have been dropped.
Kentucky First District U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield announced Tuesday that a National Park Service grant has been approved for the city’s swimming pool in the municipal park. The city will receive $23,000 from the federal government to help finance repairs at the pool. The city must match the money with local and/or state funds.
The city school district will save more than $19,000 in general fund money on a roofing project planned for the summer. The school board voted to approve an application to the state to use $19,278 in state below-the-line money on the $52,030 roofing project. The remainder of the expense will be used with general fund money.
The city council got good news and bad news at Monday night’s meeting about the municipal park. The good news is that the park is being used by many people. The bad news is that there isn’t enough parking for them to use. The city is looking to add a parking lot near the basketball and tennis courts.
The works of Joy Thomas are on exhibit through Saturday, July 1, at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center, 127 S. Main St.
A single-vehicle accident last week has left the city without the use of its trash compactor.
The city may have a zoning ordinance in effect before the end of the month. The city council moved on step closer at Monday night’s meeting when a summary of the nearly 50-page document was given its first reading.
Mr. and Mrs. Franklin E. Field, Hopkinsville, are the parents of a baby boy, born at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Clarksville Memorial Hospital in Clarksville, Tenn. The seven-pound, four-ounce baby was named Alexander Franklin. He was 20 1/2 inches long at first.
Dudley Riley, commander of the West Kentucky Chapter of Ex-Prisoners of War, shows a sheet of “POW & MIA Never Forgotten” 32-cent stamps recently issued by the U.S. Postal Service. Local postmaster Carolyn Mann gave the stamps to the local man who spent 2 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in three camps in Germany.
Cutting the red ribbon at the open house held for the Caldwell County Hospital’s new Dawson Springs Clinic on South Oak Heights is Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dwight Seymore, Dr. Brian Guthrie, the local physician, John Svodoba, CEO of the hospital, and Eddie Sullenger, chairman of the hospital’s board.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 15, 1995.
The As have it. Austin and Ashley were the top 1994 baby names — Ashley for the fourth year in a row, Austin for the first time.
Gov. Brereton C. Jones will be in Dawson Springs today at 9:45 a.m. at the municipal building. The governor will make a “very important announcement that will help Dawson Springs.”
The city’s 1995-96 budget, which begins July 1, is expected to total $924,764, $111,040 more than this year’s amended budget.
Jalyn Paige Walls was born Monday, April 17, at 3:40 p.m. at Wellborn Hospital in Evansville, Ind. The seven-pound, 13-ounce baby was 21 inches long at birth.
Dudley Riley of Dawson Springs was elected state senior vice commander by the American Ex-Prisoners of War, Department of Kentucky, at its state convention.
Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Bullock of Dawson Springs are the parents of a boy born Sunday, May 28, at the Regional Medical Center in Madisonville. The seven-pound, 10 1/2-ounce baby was named Justin Durwood. He was 20 inches long at birth.
A large crowd was on-hand Sunday afternoon, May 21, in the multipurpose room of the high school for a program and reception honoring four long-time school employees who retired at the end of the 1994-95 school year — principal Philip Back, teachers Susie Franklin and Lou Nell Krautheim and lunchroom employee Zenobia Lanham.
Terry Jay Mitchell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mitchell of Dawson Springs, receives an award for being named the outstanding senior biology major this past school year at Murray State University.
Mrs. Geraldine G. Perkins, 86, died at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Dawson Springs Health Care Center. Graveside private services were held at Woodville Cemetery in McCracken County. The Rev. John Ray officiated.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 11, 1970.
Low bids for a new stage curtain and equipment for the new industrial arts classroom were accepted by the Dawson Springs board of education at its meeting Monday night.
For several years, The Dawson Springs Progress has been running a pictorial feature of the youngsters in this area as “Citizens of Tomorrow.” In the near future The Progress will again be publishing free a picture of all the children who are brought by their parents or other guardian to the Clarkdale Court Community Room between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Eddie Boyd of Williamsburg is the new superintendent of the Pennyrile Forest State Park. He succeeds Joe Patrick, who recently resigned to go into private industry.
David G. Massamore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Massamore, Hospital Road, has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 18, 1970.
Poe-Barnett Post 310, American Legion, was burglarized Saturday night or Sunday night and about $145 and merchandise were stolen.
A family living on Route 1 in St. Charles was forced to flee their home in their night clothing early Saturday morning when several carloads of vandals fired guns into the house.
A large crowd attended the dedication and blessing of the new Resurrection Catholic Church here Sunday afternoon, June 7.
Funeral services for James Esbie Gentry, 70, Dawson Springs, were held Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Creekmur Cemetery.
Technical Sergeant Kenneth L. Abbott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Abbott of Route 1 in Nortonville, is a member of the Perrin AFB, Texas, unit that has been selected as the best aircraft maintenance organization in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be held for Alex Lamb, 66, this afternoon at two o’clock at the Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Creekmur Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Ada Enright, 56, Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday afternoon at Alexander West Chapel in Evansville, Ind. Burial was in the Union Temple Cemetery.