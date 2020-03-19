10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, March 18, 2010.)
At Monday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council, Mayor Ross Workman announced the purchase of three tracts of land on South Main Street adjacent to the city garage. The property was purchased for $72,000 from a $100,000 coal severance grant received for land acquisition and plans for a new municipal building.
The Dawson Springs Board of Education has set May 28 as this year’s graduation date. Although the calendar has been amended to make up days missed because of snow, Superintendent Alexis Seymore said she believes it is now “safe” to set the date.
With the approach of severe weather season, taking heed of warning sirens could save lives and prevent injuries. The three Dawson Springs sirens, at the city building, on Industrial Park Road and on Meadows Hill at the water tank, are tested every Friday at noon. The sirens sound for three minutes and may be activated multiple times for the same warning.
Barbara Barr, elementary principal and SBDM Council chairwoman, asked council members at the March 10 meeting to approve the full battery of tests available to each grade level on the Iowa Test of Basic Skills for students in grades K-6.
Jaylyn Walls sings our national anthem to open the day’s event March 10 at the Girls’ State High School Basketball Tournament in Bowling Green.
A benefit concert to help Stephanie Midkiff’s family was at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the high school multi-purpose room. Admission is a dollar. Donations will be accepted. Sonstones, Redeemed and Pillar of Fire will perform.
The funeral for Stephanie Midkiff, 49, of Dawson Springs, was held Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Shyflat Cemetery in Christian County.
A memorial service for Alfred Leon Howton, 88, of Madisonville, was held Saturday at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church near Dawson Springs.
Hazel Blades, 87, of Dawson Springs, died at 7:14 p.m. Monday at Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Dawson Springs Senior Citizen Center will sponsor a trip to Branson, Mo., Sept. 13 through 17. The cost of $469 per person, double occupancy, includes motor coach transportation and driver gratuities, four nights lodging, eight meals and admission to seven shows.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, March 16, 1995.)
School Superintendent Danny Brown will ask the school board at Monday night’s meeting to authorize a study of a year-round education program for local students.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Danny Woodward pleaded innocent Monday to two counts of nonfeasance, one count of malfeasance and one count of reprisal against a public employee. The charges claim Woodward improved private property in White Plains at county expense, improperly transferred a county truck to the White Plains Fire Department, and retaliated against a county employee who alleged wrongdoing by the judge-executive.
A growing kindergarten led the school-based decision-making council to approve adding a half-time teacher aide to bring the total number to two full-time aides in the classroom.
180 crosses were set up in the front yard of Resurrection Catholic Church on Industrial Park Road in memory of what the Right to Life organization says are the 180 abortions performed each house in the U.S.
Brent Menser and Kim Goodwin Menser are the parents of a daughter born Monday, March 6, at the Regional Medical Center at Madisonville. The seven-pound, 13-ounce baby was named Lauren Glyn. She was 20 inches long at birth.
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin McCarty of Dawson Springs are the parents of a boy born Monday, March 13, at 3:27 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center at Madisonville. The seven-pound, 6 and 1/2-ounce baby was named Gavin Thomas. He was 19 3/4 inches long at birth.
Members of the varsity Panther boys and girls basketball teams finished among the top 10 scoring leaders in the state during the 1994-95 season. Phillip Cotton, a junior, finished third with a 27.7 points per game average. Casey Mills, also a junior, had the 10th highest points per game average among the varsity girls teams with 24.6 points per game.
The Gospel Assembly Church, 1440 Industrial Park Road, has announced that the congregation has welcomed its new pastor and his wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Walter Stevenson.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, March 19, 1970.)
If familiarity breeds contempt, as we are so often told, then Dawsonians should be pretty contemptuous of some of the unsightly and insanitary conditions we find in our travels about town, G. Baxter Ramsey wrote on the front page.
At its meeting Monday night, the city council discussed parking problems and re-annexation of an area formerly in the city limits but taken out several years ago. The re-annexation concerned Mine Equipment & Mill Supply Co. property near the northeast city limits, just off KY 109 North. The parking problem discussed was about cars parking on the wrong side of streets near local churches.
Sergeant First Class James W. Finzell, 37, was killed near Danang, Vietnam, at 4:20 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Square dancing class which had been practicing at the Community Center on Sunday nights were asked to discontinue, The Progress was informed.
Marine Private First Class Wendell O. Bennett is now serving with the First Marine Division in Vietnam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Bennett, Hickory Street.
E-2 Jackie Wayne Thomas is now serving with the 53rd Transportation Battalion, U.S. Army, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
South Hopkins basketball coach Jim Beshears announced that his team’s loss to Hopkinsville in last week’s Second Region Tournament was to be his last as coach.