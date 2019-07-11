10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 9, 2009.)
A record-breaking crowd gathered at Riverside Park Friday night, July 3, for the 11th annual fireworks display following a home game between the Tradewater Pirates and the Owensboro Oilers. Dwight Seymore, CEO and General Manager of the Pirate organization, estimated 7,000 to 7,2000 people were present with many out-of-town and out-of-state visitors.
Nikki Castle, a member of the Dawson Springs High School Band, attended trumpet camp June 21-23 at Murray State University.
Quintin McGinnis, president of the Association of Funeral Directors of Kentucky, presents a plaque to Jenny and David Sewell, owners of Beshear Funeral Home, marking the establishment's 100 years in business.
Ashley Purdy McKnight of Dawson Springs graduated May 9 from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 7, 1994.)
The city council on Monday night wrestled with projects involving two buildings going in the opposite directions. The five council members present voted unanimously to have lead paint and asbestos tests done to a building at 116 W. Railroad Ave. as a first step which may lead to tearing down the structure whose ceiling and floor have collapsed. The council voted 5-0 to reject the bids from two local firms to build a storage building in the municipal park by building upon walls left standing from an old school building on the site in the northern section of the park.
The Dawson Springs swim team competes against Lakeshore Country Club in the local squad's first home meet of the season. The team won last Thursday's meet 421-407.
James is the number one name in Kentucky for boys, while Ashley remained the top female name.
Among the 15- to 18-year-olds who will comete in the 22nd annual Miss Dawson Springs Beauty Pageant are Joanie Carter, Tara Suttle, Jenny Malone and Misty Ayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Davis of Dawson Springs have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lydia Rachael, to Christopher Theron Paris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Paris of Dawson Springs. The wedding vows will be exchanged Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the Dawson Springs Apostolic Holiness Church.
The United States Achievement Academy has named Chris Morris an All-American Scholar. The USAA math award winner is an eighth-grader at Dawson Springs Middle School. Jamie L. Perchelli, a junior at Dawson Springs High School, has been named an All-American Scholar by the United States Achievement Academy.
Oliver Bell was installed Monday night, June 27, as 1994-95 president of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.
Services for Mrs. Louise Blalock Henry, 78, will be held today at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral for Mrs. Louise T. Williams, 87, was held Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 10, 1969.)
At Monday night's meeting of the city council it was decided to advertise for bids on a new firetruck for Dawson Springs.
Norman Weaver of Scottsville, Ky., has been hired as head basketball coach for the Dawson Springs City Schools.
A community-wide drive for funds, a house-to-house canvass, for the Dawson Springs Youth Leagues will be held Friday night and Saturday.
James Fred Hamby, 79, died at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Hopkins County Hospital. Funeral services were indefinite by press time. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery.