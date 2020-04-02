10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 1, 2010.)
Phyllis and Morris Daniels were among the alumni who traveled back home to attend the Charleston High School reunion Saturday at the community center.
The funeral for Glennis Jane Chaney, 66, of St. Charles, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial was in Gilland Ridge Cemetery.
History has typically shown that getting started off on the right foot is important for long term success. In sports, winning the first game of the season is one way to get off on the right foot and head toward a potential successful season. Last Tuesday, the Panther softball team did just that when they knocked off Hopkinsville Tigers 8-1 in the season opener in Hopkinsville.
Daryl Kelley and Kathy Kelley of Dawson Springs announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Virginia Gail Kelley, to William Kenneth Greene, son of George Kenneth Greene and Nancy Zielke of Lexington. The wedding will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Arts Place in Lexington.
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, March 30, 1995.)
The school board voted 4-0 in a called meeting Tuesday night to replace the skylight over the lobby of the high school building in an effort to stop leaks thought to be caused by the existing skylight.
Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Carner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Community Center on West Keigan Street. O.C. and the former Ruby Davis were married in April 1945 after Mr. Carner returned to the United States after serving 21 months of sea duty in the South Pacific. The wedding was in Hopkinsville.
Peabody Coal Co. officials have informed employees at its Martwick Mine near Central City, that the mine will close at the end of May.
The funeral for Robert McGrew Jr., 66, Charleston Road, was held Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Eric Nelson officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 2, 1970.)
The Walnut Grove Church had record attendance at services Easter Sunday, it was announced by the Rev. Donald Rambo, pastor, and Jackie Rambo, superintendent. Sunday’s attendance was 201; the previous record was 180.
Mayor Deward Stallins has issued a proclamation proclaiming the month of April as “Spruce-Up Dawson Springs Month.” This is in conjunction with the SUDS campaign which will be held here during the month of April.
Funeral services were conducted for Lewis M. Good, 58, Wednesday afternoon at the Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Private Phillip Campbell, U.S. Army, left Friday for Vietnam. Pvt. Campbell recently completed basic training and clerk-typist school at Fort Knox, Ky. He had been home visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Campbell, Park Avenue, for several days.
A 10th birthday party was given Randy Chappell Sunday afternoon, March 29, in the educational building at the First United Methodist Church by his mother, Mrs. James Chappell.
Construction is now underway for an industrial arts and speech classrooms at the city schools.
Last rites were conducted for Mrs. Otie McKinley Wyatt, 74, at Beshear Funeral Home Friday afternoon, March 27. Elder Eddie Beshear officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for Algene Tirey, 56, Sunday afternoon at the Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Monroe Rambo officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Last rites were held for Mrs. Laura Agnes Morfoot, 67, Monday afternoon at the Star of Bethlehem Church. The Rev. Willard Walls officiated. Burial was in the Ilsley Cemetery.