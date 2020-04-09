10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 8, 2010.)
The newest member of the Dawson Springs Police Department was sworn in at 10 a.m. Tuesday and was on the job at 2 p.m. Josh Travis, 28, who lives just outside Dawson Springs and has family ties to the city, comes to the department from the Hopkins County Detention Center where he has served as a deputy.
Kentucky highway fatalities dropped to a 10-year low in 2009. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety has released final statistics for 2009. There were 791 fatalities last year, 35 fewer than in 2008 and the lowest total since 1999.
Most Kentucky households will receive replacement 2010 Census questionnaires by April 10. The questionnaires are designed to increase census mail participation, get a better count for the state and save taxpayers the higher cost of sending out census takers to collect information.
The accomplishments of Teresa K. Ashby’s 10-year coaching career were rewarded when she was named to the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Girls Court of Honor during ceremonies March 12 at Western Kentucky University. She was a former principal in the Dawson Springs Independent School district. She also spent many years as a teacher and girls basketball coach at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
The funeral for Parlon Bennett Abbott, 91, St. Charles, was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Monty Fuller officiated. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles.
The funeral for Glenda Sue Hopper, 77, Madisonville, was held Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Joe Leonard officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for William B. Sisk, 91, Dawson Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home.
With the score knotted at four in the 10th inning, the Panther softball squad did what good teams do in pressure situations — they made the key plays and took advantage of opportunities. Doing so allowed the Panthers to score the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to defeat county and district rival Hopkins County Central Storm 5-4.
A book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at Flowers & More on Main Street in Dawson Springs. Chip Tullar, author and owner of Patti’s 1880s Settlement, and illustrator Mark Adams, a former Dawson Springs resident, will autograph copies of “G.B. Duck’s Autobiography: Recipes for Life.”
25 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 6, 1995.)
The Bailey Steamer is Doyle Bailey’s dream. It’s a moisture-enhancing device installed on outdoor grills which he believes can be a popular item in the marketplace which would lead to a highly successful business venture. But it’s still just a dream which, although moderately successful thus far, will receive its true test Saturday when it is one of the 20 featured Kentucky-made products on the national home shopping network QVC’s “Quest for the Best.”
School Superintendent Danny Brown said Tuesday that he hopes the local financial rewards from the state for high performing schools will be included in the April payroll.
One way the Panther softball coach Kathy Nichols assessed the 1995 softball season: “It’s going to be interesting.” What will be interesting is how the Panthers and other girls softball teams in Kentucky perform in their first year under fast-pitch rules.
The city council’s approval of a bid last month to tear down a dilapidated home at 801 E. Keigan St. has been questioned by the unsuccessful bidder. Charlie Hamby of Hamby and Son Construction, Inc., said at Monday night’s council meeting that the council changed the bud specifications without notifying his firm. The issues stemmed from insurance, worker’s compensation and disposal of debris. Jim Hillerich was the successful bidder.
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Wayne Dismang of Dawson Springs have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sherry May, to Timothy David McNeily, son of Ms. Susie Minton McNeily of Hopkinsville and the late David Arland McNeily. The wedding vows will be exchanged Saturday, May 12, at 2 p.m. at Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville.
Rachael Ann Harryman, a senior at Dawson Springs High School, has been recognized by Tandy Corp. through its Tandy Technology Scholars Program. She received a certificate for being named the outstanding math/science/computer science student nominee at Dawson Springs High School.
Jeri Cotton of Dawson Springs has been nominated for Distinguished Poet of 1995 by the International Poet Society. She will go to Washington, D.C., Aug. 4-6 to speak at the symposium of poetry where she will read her poem “Winter Storm” at the awards banquet.
A birthday dinner was given Sunday, April 2, for Mrs. Nola Davis at her home on White School Road. She will be 90 on Friday, April 7.
Meredith Gentry is the mother of a boy born Monday, March 27, at 12:32 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center at Madisonville. The seven-pound, 15 and 1/2 ounce baby was named Mason Reed. He was 20 inches long at birth.
Funeral for Mrs. Edna Mae Turner, 101, Madisonville, was held Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Stephen Proctor officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Services for Mrs. Bessie Mariah Lovell, 93, Jimmy Lovell Road, were held Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, April 9, 1970.)
Can you guess what the population of Dawson Springs will be in the 1970 census? If you can or guess the closest it will be worth $10 to you. The Dawson Springs Progress will give a cash prize of $10 for the correct or nearest guess entered in its census contest.
Mrs. Clifton Overshiner, 51, Hamby Avenue, died in the Caldwell County Hospital, Princeton, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The body is at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery. Arrangements were not complete by press time.
“This is National Library Week ... And isn’t it a shame we can’t celebrate the week here as we have no public library. ... We wish our people would become more genuinely interested in a library. We must somehow communicate to the public this problem of not having a city library. A community’s mark of quality can be justifiably predicted in its interest in good library programs,” was part of an editorial written by The Progress staff.
AN James E. Cranor is returning to Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard.
Funeral services for William K. Teague, 74, St. Charles, were conducted Saturday afternoon at Lake Grove Baptist Church near St. Charles. The Rev. Jim Camplin officiated. Burial was in Good Hope Cemetery.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rachel L. Brown, 69, Evansville, former resident here, were held Wednesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Julian Ethridge officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.