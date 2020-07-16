10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 3, 2010.
Unemployment rates rose in 69 Kentucky counties between April 2009 and April 2010. Hopkins County rose from 9.0% in 2009 to 9.2% in 2010.
Seventeen of the 39 members of the Dawson Springs High School Class of 2010 received a total of $100,877.39 in scholarships which were announced at graduation ceremonies Friday night.
The state budget plan approved last week includes $2,608,000 in coal severance funds for Hopkins County.
Woodburn Pharmacy was burglarized at 11:30 p.m. last Thursday. Drugs were taken.
Curtis Gamblin, former manager at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, has been reassigned as manager of Mineral Mound State Park near Eddyville.
The funeral for Jeffery Lynn “Pokey” Allen, 45, of Dawson Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Fuller Cemetery in Hopkins County.
The funeral for Ralph Timothy “Tim” Johnson, 58, Dawson Springs, was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church. The Rev. E.J. Hatton officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for James Floyd Thorp, 87, Ilsley, will be at 11 a.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. George Wunderlich will officiate. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery in Lyon County with a military honor service provided by the U.S. Navy.
Graveside services were Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville for Alvis Ira “Jake” Kelley Sr., 56, Madisonville, formerly of Mortons Gap. The Rev. Ronnie Cullen officiated.
Jonathan Lintner joins The Progress staff as an intern.
Junior Sam Crider, a track and field athlete at Dawson Springs High School, is headed to the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet for the second year in a row.
Tony Mercer made a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Golf Course during the “senior scramble” May 25. It was his second hole-in-one.
Jeff and Jennifer Clayton Floyd are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Taylor Floyd, born at 7:22 a.m. May 11 at Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
25 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 1, 1995.
The Hopkins County Planning and Zoning Commission last Thursday night voted to recommend to the city council that it adopt a zoning ordinance which has been proposed for Dawson Springs.
Nineteen of the 35 seniors at Dawson Springs High School who received diplomas at commencement last Friday night shared in nearly $300,000 in scholarships and awards.
Bill Peyton sorted mail for the last time as the U.S. Postal Service mail carrier retired.
Warren C. Melton, 300 Acorn Lane, is $100,000 richer this week than he was last week. He won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Mrs. Evelyn Reddish of Dawson Springs celebrated her 81st birthday on Sunday, May 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Eric Lutz, Paul Peyton Road, are the parents of a boy born Monday, May 22, at 1:09 p.m. at Henderson Community Methodist Hospital in Henderson. The nine-pound, one-ounce baby was named Joshua William. He was 20.5 inches at birth.
Funeral for Mrs. Christine Suppell Morse, 88, was held Friday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral for Mrs. Ola Mae Smith, 87, was held on Friday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas Tackett officiated. Burial was in Lafayette Cemetery.
Funeral for Rayburn Brown, 91, was held Monday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Rueben Hibbs officiated. Burial was in the New Beulah Cemetery.
The date of the Miss Dawson Springs Beauty Pageant moved up a day to Friday, June 23, as was announced by the Dawson Springs Business and Professional Women’s Club.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, June 4, 1970.
Dedication ceremonies of the new building of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, located on KY 109 North near the West Hopkins Industrial Park, will be held Sunday afternoon, June 7, at three o’clock.
Sgt. Luther R. Edwards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Edwards, Troendle Avenue, is in the Fort Campbell Hospital after being wounded in action twice while serving in Vietnam.
Airman Johnny Murphy Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.G. Johnson, Arcadia Avenue, is presently serving in the United States Air Force.
Only 56 boys have turned in application forms to play in the Midget, Little and Pony Leagues this summer.
Season passes are now available at the golf course at Pennyrile Forest State Park.