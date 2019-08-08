A service for Terry Arthur Morris, 71, Hopkinsville, formerly of Dawson Springs,was Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial followed at Piney Grove Cemetery.
He died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on June 19, 1948, in Dawson Springs to the late William Ray Morris and Virginia Reynolds Langston.
He was a Christian and had worked as a factory worker for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Marie Parker, who died May 25, 2013.
Survivors include a sister, Jean Hale, Hopkinsville; five brothers, Tyrone Morris, Momence, Ill., Ronnie Morris, Hopkinsville, Danny Lee Morris, Cocoa, Fla., Ricky Langston, Hopkinsville, and Tommy Langston, Memphis.
Memorial contributions may be made to WNKJ Christian Radio Channel, P.O. Box 1029, Hopkinsville, KY 42241.