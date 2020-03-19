Funeral services for June Elaine Hibbs, 83, Earlington, were Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home.
Bro. J.D. Holt officiated. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery.
She died on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 28, 1937, to the late Walker and Alma L. Clayton.
She was a member of Earlington First Christian Church and had worked at McGary Brothers Furniture and Riddle Insurance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Wayne Hibbs; her daughter, Debra Elaine Stills; a stepson, Mark Hibbs; two sisters, Robbie Blue and Martha Bearden; and one brother, Bill Clayton.
Survivors include her daughter, Patti Oakley, Madisonville; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Elaine Adams, Princeton; one stepson, Greg Hibbs, Earlington; one brother, John Clayton, Madisonville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hibbs, Tommy Barnes, Ricky Level, Brook Hibbs, Isaac Oakley and Jon Hibbs.