A funeral for Gordon "Old Dawg" McGough Jr., 58, Princeton, was Tuesday at Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton.
Bro. Gary Dale Ashlock officiated. Burial will be at a later date.
He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was a mechanic and a member of the American Legion. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Dennis McGough Sr. and Gertie Lee Cunningham McGough.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Gordon McGough, Princeton; and three sisters, Kathy Sims, Princeton, Judy Lynn Ashlock, Dawson Springs, and Delores Jean Williams, Dawson Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made toward funeral arrangements at Morgan's Funeral Home, www.morgansfuneralhome.com.