A private family funeral service for Thomas Haynes Burris, 79, Bernie, Mo., was conducted at Mathis Funeral Home in Bernie.
He died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Winchester Place in Bernie.
He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Dawson Springs to the late Wylie Franklin Burris and Georgia Faye Hamby Burris.
He served under a branch of the United States Navy as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. He was a pharmacist and partner of Overturf Drug Stores for more than 45 years. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Bernie, having served as deacon and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Layne Burris, and a brother, Gerald Ronald Burris.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Alice Faye Shoemake Burris; his son, Thomas Kevin Burris, Bernie; his brother, Stanley Freeman Burris, Eddyville; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bernie City Park, In care of Bernie City Hall, P.O. Box 605, Bernie, MO 63822.