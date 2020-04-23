A graveside service for Joyce Eloise Latham, 83, Dawson Springs, will be at Rosedale Cemetery at a later date.
Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Crofton on Jan. 2, 1937, to the late Victor E. Latham and Mamie Knight Latham.
She was a nursing assistant at Outwood Hospital and a Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Agent Parrent and Shirley Gunsch; and a brother, Ralph Latham.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.