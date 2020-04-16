A celebration of life service for Jean S. Massamore, 94, formerly of Dawson Springs, will be at a later date. The body will be cremated.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.
She died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Paris.
Jean was born Oct. 12, 1925 in Beulah to the late John Alvin Simons and the late Manda Belle Tirey Simons.
She graduated from the Memphis College of Art and was employed at Outwood State School in Dawson Springs. She was also the owner and partner in Massamore Tax Services. Jean served on the Board of Directors of the Princeton Art Guild and the Hopkinsville Art Guild and was a founding member of the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center. She was an elder emeritus, member and Sunday school teacher of First Christian Church of Dawson Springs. She served as the general chairman of the Dawson Springs 1974 Centennial Celebration and the chairperson of First Christian Church 1986 Centennial Celebration. Jean was a member of the Dawson Springs Historical Preservation Commission and the Hopkins County Extension Council. She was an award-winning author, poet, artist and photographer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Lavere Massamore, who died on Sept. 29, 2011.
Survivors include two daughters, Jean Ann Appleby of Dawson Springs and the Rev. Jane Ellen Stout of Mansfield, Ohio; one son, Judge David Gordon Massamore of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Lee Anne Teague, James Raymond Farmer, Lori Allyson Bannister, Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, Scott Alan Massamore, Benjamin Graham Stout and Evan Clay Massamore; and 14 great-grandchildren.