Private services for Perry Lee Johnson, 84, Madisonville and formerly of Beulah, were Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Sister Joyce Garrett and Chaplain Hayden Johnson officiated. Burial was in New Beulah Cemetery.
He died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
He was born April 12, 1935, in Beulah to the late Hubert Matthew Johnson and Lois Brown Johnson Pleasant.
He retired after working 38 years at L&N Railroad. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Club in Madisonville and was an avid dirt track racing fan.
In addition to his parents, he was precede in death by his wife, Nellie Johnson; a son, Michael Johnson; and two brothers, James Pleasant and Moyar Pleasant.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Shelton, Dawson Springs, and Darla Williams, Madisonville; two sons, Hayden (Georgietta) Johnson, Lebanon, and Danny Ray (Robin) Johnson, Dawson Springs; a brother, Allen Pleasant, Madisonville; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Johnson, Devin Johnson, DeLanna Johnson Williams, Bryan Frost, Dillon Shelton, Amanda Williams, Michelle Williams, Erik Dickerson, Justin Johnson and Kristin Francis; and 14 great-grandchildren, Carter, Kendall, Kynlee, Vera, Riley, Ryder Jay, River Jolee, Taylor, Easton, Fawn, River, Ryder Ray, Remington and Brantley.
Active pallbearers were Bryan Frost, Erik Dickerson, Hayden Johnson, Justin Johnson, Austin Francis and Danny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Dillon Shelton, Daniel Johnson, Devin Johnson, DeLanna Johnson Williams, Michelle Williams, Amanda Williams and Kristin Francis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431, or to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Team, Attention: Coy Webb, 13420 Eastpoint Centre Drive No. 4160, Louisville, KY 40223.