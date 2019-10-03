A memorial service for Regina Stallins, 67, Benton, formerly of Princeton, was Thursday at Goodman Funeral Home in Princeton.
The Rev. Wayne Glass officiated.
She died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehab in Benton.
She worked at Highland Homes and was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Woodrow Stallins Sr. and Mary Katherine White Stallins; and four brothers, Vernon Woodrow Stallins Jr., Larry Dale Stallins, Ronnie Stallins and Roy Stallins.
Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Hutchens, Murray, Shelia Dianne Morris, Dawson Springs, and Anna Katherine McGrath, Benton; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.