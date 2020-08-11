Thelma J. Morse Purdy, 82 of Dawson Springs, KY, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020 at her residence.
Thelma was born in Caldwell Co. on October 6, 1937, the daughter of the late Durward and Mary Lou Morse. She lived and grew up in the Dalton and Government Bend area until her marriage. She graduated in 1956 from Dalton High School.
She married the Love of her life, James Charles (J.C.) Purdy on December 15, 1955 and to that union had 2 children. Thelma worked and retired from Arvin Industries, in Princeton, KY, where she made many lifelong friends. After retirement, she was always on the go. She loved going to yard sales, going out to eat, and went on several cruises. She always looked forward to attending the Dalton and Charleston school reunions.
Thelma was a long time, active and faithful member of Charleston Baptist Church, where she taught the preschool Sunday School class for many, many years, touching many children’s lives while teaching them about Jesus. She was a true Christian lady and the epitome of the Proverbs 31 Woman. One of her other great ministries was sending cards. She was the ultimate card sender and was always thinking of others. Her love for the Lord, classy dress and sure smile will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Ray and Margaret Purdy, her daughter and son in law, Janet and David Winstead, grandchildren, Johnathan and Nichole Winstead, Chele Purdy, Joe and Kelsey Winstead, and two great grandchildren, Hunter Winstead and Joslyn Winstead. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Doris Hughes, Linda Miller, and Sharon Wright, and 2 brothers, Owen Morse and Bobby Morse and a great many nephews and nieces. She loved her husband’s family and is survived by Jeanie Griffin, Rosie Dockery and Norman Purdy.
The family wishes to thank Baptist Health Hospice and the God called people who were so kind to her and the family in her last days. May God Bless and Keep You.
Visitation for Thelma J. Purdy will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM until her funeral hour at 3:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with Bro. Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery, 2 miles North on Hwy. 109 N. of Dawson Springs, KY. Covid-19 prevention requires face masks and social distancing.