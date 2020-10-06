Nancy Lois Ashby, age 87, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation, Dawson Springs, KY.
Mrs. Ashby was born on June 6, 1933 in Slaughters, KY to the late Delmar Qualls and Cassie Wilson Qualls.
Mrs. Ashby was a 1950 graduate of Hanson High School and became a cosmologist and retired as a Kentucky Cosmology Instructor.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond Wesley Ashby and her daughter, Teresa Kay Ashby, both of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs, KY.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marlin Dee Qualls and a nephew, Freddie Qualls.
Visitation for Nancy Lois Ashby will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM CST until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
Rev. Mike Moschenrose and Rev. Scott Qualls will officiate.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of onations to be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund or Property Fund, P.O. Box 77, Dawson Springs, KY 42408. In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Ashby’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home
Facebook beginning at 1:00 PM CST on October 3, 2020. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Pallbearers include Jeff Qualls, Scott Qualls, Devon Qualls, Trent Qualls, Bill Miller and Blake Mitchell.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com