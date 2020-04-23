Services for Norma Joan Haley Brockman, 82, Hopkinsville, will be private. Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
She died at 12:25 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Christian Health Center in Hopkinsville.
A native of Dawson Springs, she was born on June 20, 1937, the daughter of the late Lawrence Crittenden Haley and Virginia Lurline Cansler Haley.
She had worked at the Kentucky New Era for a brief time. She had also worked at the Christian County Public Library, was a homemaker and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, G.W. “Jerry” Brockman; her sons, George W. Brockman of Huntsville, Ala., Mark L. Brockman of Centerville, Ohio, and Christopher McShane Brockman of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her daughter, Virginia Louise Edens of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; her sister, Judy Hancock of Hopkinsville; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.