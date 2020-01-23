The funeral service for David Edward Carter, 79, Nebo, will be at 1 p.m. today at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
The Rev. Kathy Redden will officiate. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time for the service today at the funeral home.
He died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born on April 11, 1940, to the late Geneva Riggs Carter and Fon Carter. David was formerly employed with Gulf Ashmore Distributors. He was a member of the Fox Hunters Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jr. Carter, Wilsey Carter and Charles Carter Sr.; and his sisters, Dorothy Sapp, Mary Alice Presley and Mildred Beck.
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Woodruff of Dawson Springs and Amy Carter of Nashville; son, John Edward Carter of Spring Hill, Tenn.; sisters, Helen Lamb of Madisonville and Joyce Henry of Owensboro; a step-granddaughter and a step-grandson, Dylan Woodruff.
The pallbearers are John Carter, Amy Carter, Scott Woodruff, Mike Carter, Cindy Lamb, Tim Bruce, David Beck and Mackey Henry.