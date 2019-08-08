A graveside service for Patricia Bourland Fox, 72, Madisonville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Madisonville.
The Rev. Michael Bourland will officiate. Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Madisonville to the late Aubrey Dewell and Virginia P. Bourland.
She was retired, having been a teacher for 32 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randall "Randy" Dewell Bourland.
Survivors include two children, Rachel Moore, Mortons Gap, and Jon Michael Fox, Frankfort; one brother, Michael J. Bourland, Madisonville; one sister, Jenny Bourland Anthony, Madisonville; and six grandchildren.