Vernon Neal Gardner, 61, of Eddyville (formerly of Princeton) passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a veteran of the US Army, retiring after 23 years, a member of Cross Roads Christian Church and a fork lift operator for Ameriqual Foods, a packaging plant in Evansville, IN. Vernon loved fishing and hunting which were his favorite hobbies.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Sue Sanders Gardner; daughter, Katherine Marie Gardner of Eddyville; sons, Neal Gardner of Dawson Springs and Scott Gardner of Eddyville; step-son Steven Hatfield of Evansville, IN; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his parents, Kenneth Neal and Evelyn Ann Roy Gardner and brother, Kenny Lee Gardner.
Memorial services will be held a later date.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.