Services for Shirley A. Vaughn, 72, Dawson Springs, were Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington.
Bro. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial followed at McNeely Cemetery.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
She was born in Ilsley on Aug. 20, 1947, to the late Joseph E. Lantrip and Ethel Messamore Lantrip.
She had attended Dunn's Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, had worked as CNA at local nursing homes and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, William Vaughn of Dawson Springs; four children, Donna Earl of St. Charles, Mona Pettus of Hopkinsville, Amy Franklin of St. Charles, and Rodney Vaughn of Crofton; two sisters, Dorothy Orton of Madisonville, and Mary Agnes Keys of Georgia; one brother, Jimmy Wayne Lantrip of Owensboro; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Paul Earl, Austin Franklin, Darryl Pettus, Brett Vaughn, Brad Franklin and Dontae Pettus.
Food donations can be delivered to the St. Charles Community Center, 6209 Nortonville Road, St. Charles, KY 42453.