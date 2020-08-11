Bradley Wayne Dunning, age 32, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Hopkinsville, KY. Mr. Dunning was born on February 22, 1988 in Madisonville, KY to Raymond Earl Dunning and Carolyn Mattingly Dunning Pentecost. He was a general laborer and of the Christian Faith.
Mr. Dunning is survived by a daughter, Serenity Paige Dunning of Madisonville, KY; two brothers, Willie Dunning of IL, and Bryan Dunning of IN; one sister, Cassie Mattingly; his father, Raymond Earl Dunning of Dawson Springs, KY; a maternal grandfather, William Mattingly of Louisville, KY; and an Aunt, Patricia Grayson of Dawson Springs, KY.
He was preceded in death by his mother, two aunts, Judy Winters and Billy Trotter; his paternal grandparents, Joe Dunning and Roberta Holmes and his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Mattingly.
Graveside services for Mr. Bradley Wayne Dunning will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Chris Hill presiding. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Active pallbearers include Eugene Drennen, Rev. Chris Hill, Benny Grayson, Jr., James Barnes, Chad Menser, Stephen Alls and James Adamson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers include Benny Grayson, Sr. and Hargis Dees.