Services for Dennis L. McGregor, 80, of Caldwell County near Dawson Springs, were Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, KY. His service was officiated by Rev. Roger Felker and Rev. Jerry Holeman. Burial followed at Creekmur Cemetery in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
He passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.
Mr. McGregor was born on October 19, 1938 in Caldwell County to the late Dennis McGregor and Nina Louise Miller McGregor. He was a 1956 graduate of Butler High School, and he served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 through 1963. He retired from General Electric after working there thirty years. He was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. McGregor is survived by his wife of fifty eight years~ Shella Goodaker McGregor of Caldwell County near Dawson Springs, KY; one son ~ Monte McGregor (Brenda) of Lawrenceburg, KY, two brothers ~ Donnie (Glinda) McGregor of Caldwell Co., and Roger (Brenda) McGregor of Princeton, KY, two sisters ~ Hazel Ann McGregor of Caldwell Co., and Tylene Newman of Providence, KY, eight grandchildren ~ Daniel Kukahiko, Sara Kukahiko, Ryan McGregor, Nathan McGregor, Jonesy McGregor, Anna Grace McGregor, Brandon McGregor, and Faith McGregor; two great-grandchildren ~ Hadley Grace Kukahiko and Everlee Kate Kukahiko; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter ~ Denise Kukahiko; and two sisters ~ Willodean Key and Doris Sue Dunn.
Active Pallbearers include Kerry Oliver, Ryan McGregor, Brandon McGregor, Daniel Kukahiko, Nathan McGregor and Steve Kukahiko. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren will be Honorary Pallbearers.