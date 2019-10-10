Services for Rebecca Ruth Camplin Carter, 74, Madisonville, were Sunday at Harris Funeral Home.
Bro. Bill Crabtree officiated. Burial followed at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou.
She died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in St. Charles to the late Nona and Archie Camplin.
She was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dickie" Carter; and her brothers, Bobby Camplin, Donnie Camplin and Ray Camplin.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Anderson and Camela Goodman, both of Madisonville; her son, William Miller Jr., Madisonville; her brother, Archie Camplin, St. Charles; her sisters, Beatrice Camplin, Texas, and Marsha Brandon, Madisonville; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Derek Noel, Osmond Greer, Tyler Henley, Dustin Carter, Dustin Miller and Dillon Miller.