Dawson Springs, KY (42408)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 76F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.