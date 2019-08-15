Services for Billy Lane Menser, 79, Dawson Springs, were Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Brother Eric Nelson officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery.
He died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Dawson Springs to the late Ernest Marvin Menser and Helen Elizabeth Yarbrough Menser.
He was a 1957 graduate of Charleston High School and he retired with ICRR Railroad.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sandra Sue Faust Menser; one daughter, Kelly Lane Menser of Henderson; one son, Christopher Owen Menser of Richmond; one sister, Marvalyn Menser Tolbert of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Todd Tolbert, Brad Tolbert, Bo Yarbrough, Kevin Lynn, Dennis Pease and Brian Russell. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Morgan, Bobby Stinnett and Billy Prow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington PKWY, Louisville, KY 40222.