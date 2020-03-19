A graveside service for Anna Lou Kirkwood, 86, Dawson Springs, was Sunday afternoon at Rosedale Cemetery.
Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs.
She was born on March 13, 1934, in Charleston to the late William Jordan Lanham and Lena Johnnie Lanham.
She had assisted her husband, Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood, for many years in his optometry practice in Dawson Springs. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Madaline Oats; and three brothers, William Roe Lanham, Charles Lanham and William Lanham Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood; a daughter, Teresa Murphy, Bowling Green; and a brother, Billy Lanham, Dawson Springs.
Pallbearers were David Sewell, Bill Lanham, David Lanham, Dennis Murphy, Jason Lanham and Billy Allen.