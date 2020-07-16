Services for Opal Ray Baird Tirey, 93, Stonefort, Ill., will be at a later date.
She died at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
Per her request, she was cremated. Watson Funeral Home, Eldorado, Ill., handled the cremation.
A former resident of Dawson Springs, Opal was president of the ladies auxiliary at the Lee Wilson Stevens Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5359.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Algene Tirey; her mother, Vada Gertrude Laffoon Baird; her father, Jacob “Jake” Leander Baird; her brothers, James Thomas “JT” Beard, Melvin Baird and Ernest Raymond Beard; and her sister, Gladys B. Wyatt.
Survivors include her sister, Mary Louise Carlton; her son, Edwin Earl Ray; two grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.