Dennie Wayne Carner, 77 of Manitou, KY passed away on April 30, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Carner was born in Princeton, KY on November 15, 1942 to the late William Howard Carner and Lois Sisk Carner. Mr. Carner graduated high school from Caldwell County and then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 through 1963. He was a retired “letter carrier” for the US Postal Service after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church of Princeton, KY
Mr. Carner is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Fields Carner of Manitou, KY, one daughter, Denise (Raymond) Nixon of Eddyville, KY, two grandsons and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs, KY with Rev. Jamie Covle presiding. Pallbearers include Ricky Fields, Darrel Davis, Brad Fields and Ricky Camplin.
Mr. Carner’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2:00 PM. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshearfuneralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message.