Services for Nellie Jane James, 69, Madisonville, were private at Harris Funeral Home.
Pastor Steve Rutherford officiated. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
She died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Madisonville to the late William Henry Hunter and Flora Altibee Hunter.
She was an LPN for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her son, Troy Kirkwood; and her siblings, Wilburn Hunter, Edward Hunter, Lillie Ruth Bell, Johnnie Hunter, Osie Dukes, Donnie Hunter and Alta Mullen.
Survivors include her husband, Steven James; siblings, Dottie Thurston of Madisonville, Elizabeth Thomas of Dawson Springs, and Roger Hunter of Nortonville.