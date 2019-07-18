Funeral services for Gerald "Doc" Lemon Jarvis, 74, Earlington, were Wednesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home.
The Rev. Steve Terry officiated. Burial was private.
He died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 6, 1945, in Nortonville to the late Paul and Arvana Swan Jarvis.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired construction worker and over the road truck drive. He was a member of Pritchetts Chapel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deloris Jarvis; an infant daughter, Patricia Elaine Jarvis; two brothers, Donnie Jarvis and Bill Jarvis; and one sister, Pearl Camplin.
Survivors include his wife, Lois J. Jarvis; his children, Bobby Selph, Hudson, Fla., Tammy Jarvis Stokes, Nortonville, Rodney Jarvis, Madisonville, and Steven Jarvis, Sebree; stepchildren, Frank Cope, Madisonville, and Chana Irvin, Dawson Springs; two brothers, Fred Jarvis, Nortonville, and Sonny Jarvis, Earlington; three sisters, Bety Camplin, Madisonville, Nora Bell Aldridge, Nortonville, and Alma Ray, Madisonville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pritchetts Chapel, 405 Combs Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.