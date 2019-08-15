A public visitation for Betty Sue Adams Holt, 71, Dawson Springs, will be from 10 a.m. until time for the service at 1 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Raymond Farmer will officiate. Burial will be at McKnight Cemetery at a later date.
She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health of Madisonville.
She was born in Christian County on April 27, 1948, to Jim Adams and Dorothy Price Adams.
Ms. Holt completed her nurse's academic and practical training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Madisonville Community College. She worked and retired after 25 years of service as a LPN at Western State Hospital, Hopkinsville. She was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Holt; a son, Timmy Holt; and a grandson, Matthew Ray Holt.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Holt, two brothers, Paul and Jimmy Adams, and one sister, Mildred Adams, all of Dawson Springs, KY; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren, Levi Holt and William Lowe.