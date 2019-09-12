Funeral services for Virginia Mary Fox Calhoun, 85, Cadiz, were Wednesday at Goodwin Funeral Home, Cadiz.
The Rev. Greg Creekmur officiated. Burial followed in Trigg Memory Acres.
She died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her daughter's home in Cerulean.
She was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Dawson Springs, the daughter of the late George and Nelly Talley Fox.
She had been a cook at Lake Barkley State Resort Park and was a talented seamstress. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church and the Dawson Springs Senior Citizens Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Ray Calhoun; a daughter, Mary Jeanette Wilson; and a sister, Martha Williams.
Survivors include two sons, Willie Calhoun, Clarksville, Tenn., and Jamie Calhoun, Hopkinsville; six daughters, Connie Parrish, Friendship, Tenn., Margaret Higgins, Cadiz, Lynn Cortner, Cerulean, Cindy Uzzle, Cadiz, Mary Petty, Savannah, Tenn., and Laura Creekmur, Cerulean; a sister, Margaret Holland, Cadiz; 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Ave., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.