Dawson Springs, KY (42408)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.