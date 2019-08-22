Services for Doris Eileen Spencer Franklin, 91, Dawson Springs, were conducted Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Randall Rogers officiated. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery.
She passed away on Friday, Aug .16, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Mrs. Franklin was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Decatur, Ill., to the late Orville F. Spencer Sr. and Mary Plunkett Spencer.
She and her husband were partners with Charles and Betty Simons in the ownership of Clark, Beshear and Clark Furniture Store and retired in 1997. Mrs. Franklin was the eldest member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, where she sang in the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years ~ Louis Franklin (departed 2/26/2009); sisters ~ Bernice Wertz and Mary Lou Coombs and two brothers ~ Orville Spencer, Jr. and Eugene Spencer.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (David) Bratcher of Madisonville; two sons, Ron (Margaret) Franklin of Upland, Calif., and Dan Franklin of Central City; two grandchildren, Charles David Franklin and Tiffany Franklin Concepcion; and three great-grandchildren.
Her nephews served as pallbearers. Active pallbearers will be Bruce Spencer, Greg Boggs, Jim Wertz, Terry Spencer, Mike Boggs and Bud Spencer. Jay Spencer, Aaron Spencer, Jeff Spencer and Troy Spencer were honorary pallbearers.
