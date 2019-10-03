The funeral for Fredia "Annie" Lockhart, 79, Princeton, was Friday at Morgan's Funeral Home, Princeton.
The Rev. Troy Jent officiated. Burial followed in Hebron Cemetery in Eddyville.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and had previously worked as a shipping clerk for Buckhorn Industries in Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Euell and Lonnie Hazel Wells Sweeney; her husband, Dathel Lockhart; a sister, Shirley Konen; and a brother, Ed "Dumpy" Sweeney.
Survivors include her daughter, Willa Martin, Youngsville, N.C.; a son, Dean Lockhart, Princeton; two sisters, Saundra Brookshire, Marion, and Sue Meyer, Florida; two brothers, Wayne Sweeney, Hanahan, S.C., and Donnie Sweeney, Newnan, Ga.; two granddaughters, a grandson, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Tabernacle, Attn: Food Pantry, 1839 U.S. Hwy. 62 W., Princeton, KY 42445.