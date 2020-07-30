Services for Charles William Burden, 82, Madisonville, were Wednesday at First Assembly of God in Madisonville.
Jeff Todd officiated. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington was in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born in McLean County on Feb. 20, 1938, to the late William and Verta Burden.
He was a member of First Assembly of God in Madisonville. He was retired as a coal miner from Andalex Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Gus Burden, Alice Monhollon, Vickie Stone, JoAnn Dockery and Gloria Dean Burden.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lois Ann Burden; four children, Vanessa Guyette, Bowling Green, William Burden, Dalton, Melissa Miller, Nebo, and Sherri Burden, Madisonville; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were his grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God Mission Department.