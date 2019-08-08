Services for Taylor Glenn Darnell, 24, Madisonville,will be at 1 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Phillip Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Ilsley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time for the service today at the funeral home.
He died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Evansville, Ind.
He was born Nov. 25, 1994, in Madisonville to Jason Darnell, Evansville, and Julie Cates, Decatur, Ala.
He had worked as a production laborer and forklift operator. He was of the Apostolic Holiness faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra K. Darnell.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Alyssa Groves Darnell, Sebree; and a grandfather, Dwight (Christy) Darnell, Madisonville.