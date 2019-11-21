The funeral for Billy Wayne Akin, 78, Dawson Springs, was Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Kathy Redden officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery.
He died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on July 22, 1941, to the late Edwin Akin and Ernestine Faye Akin Wynn.
He served his country in the U.S. Army. He formerly owned and operated B.W. Akin & Company for 38 years in Dawson Springs. He was a member of the Al E. Orton Lodge of Dawson Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Davis Akin, who died Dec. 1, 2013, and a brother, Wendell R. Akin.
Mr. Akin is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ernest Wayne and Kelly Akin of Dawson Springs, KY; one brother and sister-in-law, Douglas Stephen and Debbie Akin of Hopkinsville, KY, and two grandsons, Ty Wayne Akin and Maxx Phebus.