The funeral for Keith Allen Thomas, 46, Dawson Springs, was Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial followed at McNeely Cemetery.
He died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born Feb. 28, 1973, in Hopkins County.
He was disabled and attended Midway Valley Pentecostal Church near Dawson Springs.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Stallard and Alberta Ausenbaugh Thomas; his birth mother, Elizabeth Diane Robinson; and brothers, Richard Lee Menser, Freddie Thomas and Johnny Ray Robinson.
Survivors include two sisters, Kathy Faye Baucum and Joyce Ann Tabor, both of Dawson Springs.