A memorial service for Karen Cook, 51, Crofton, will be at a later date.
Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
She died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville of natural causes.
A native of Hopkinsville, she was born July 23, 1968, the daughter of Ada Anderson, Hopkinsville, and the late Hilton Jennings Duke.
She was a certified nursing assistant for various nursing homes.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, David “Buck” Cook; her son, Alan Groves, Crofton; her daughter, Jamie Tucker, Hopkinsville; her brother, Paul Duke, Dawson Springs; her sister, Janet Meacham, Tell City, Ind.; and seven grandchildren.