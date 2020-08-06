A gathering for Freddy Horace McNeely, 77, Winston-Salem, N.C., was Thursday at his home.
Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, Greensboro, N.C., was in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 22, 1942.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1966 as an aircraft specialist at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. He worked as a foreman for Centimark roofing company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae McNeely; his parents, Fred Horace McNeely and Ruby Garnet McNeely; brothers, Bill, Jim, Donnie, Michael and Bob McNeely; and a sister, Joanne Toler.
Survivors include two daughters, Ruby Denise Rhye, Dawson Springs, and Sherry Lynn Moore, Eden, N.C.; two grandsons, five granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Glen McNeely, Cincinnati, and Danny McNeely, Gallion, Ohio; sisters, Mary Huddleson, Augusta, Ga., Helen Crosthwaite, Cincinnati, and Cathy Sites, Gallion.