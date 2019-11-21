Services for Laura Mae Burns Adams, 82, St.Charles, were Friday at Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Bro. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial followed at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on April 14, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Hattie Burns Ford and Buford Burns.
She attended The River in Nortonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Adams; her son, Michael Adams; brothers, Junior Burns and Elmer Burns; and her sisters, Betty Earl, Barbara Hopper and Mary Humphrey.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Mannahan of St. Charles, and Lisa Davis and Mary Beecham, both of Dawson Springs; brothers, Mackie Burns of Nortonville, Danny Ford of Providence, Steve Ford of Nortonville, and Billy Ford of Mortons Gap; three granddaughters, a grandson, William Davis Jr., and six great-grandchildren.
The pallbearers were William Davis, Truman Mannahan, Mackie Burns, Steve Ford, Willie Burns and Danny Burns. Honorary pallbearers are William Davis Jr. and Kenyen Williams.