Services for Richard Eugene Jennings, 61, Dawson Springs, were Wednesday at Morgan's Funeral Home, Princeton.
Burial followed at New Beulah Cemetery.
He died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Eugene and Helen Josephine Brown Jennings.
He is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Turner of Dawson Springs, Dana Yates of Nebo; three sisters, Jean Dale Purdy of Charleston, Rita Bratcher of Providence and Susie Baker of Dawson Springs; one brother, Lawrence Jennings of Charleston; and five grandchildren.