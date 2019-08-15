The funeral service for Ray Solomon Bochert Jr., 91, Dawson Springs, was Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Sister Kathy Redden officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery with the U.S. Army and the Hopkins County Veterans Group providing a military honor service. A Masonic service was given Wednesday at the funeral home.
He passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Bochert was born May 31, 1928, in Dawson Springs to the late Ray Solomon Bochert Sr. and Mary Lora Carlton Bochert.
He worked for 26 years with the Associated Press, retiring in 1976, and was later employed by York International in Madisonville, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.
He was a two-time veteran, serving honorably in the U.S. Navy (1945-1946), and after graduating from the ROTC Program at Maryland University under the GI Bill in College Park, Md., was activated into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. Mr. Bochert served in Korea from 1952 through 1955. He received the Purple Heart medal from wounds received on Oct. 12, 1952, and was also awarded the Bronze Star medal.
He was a past Master of the Al E. Orton Lodge No. 628 F&AM, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a 60-year member of the American Legion. Mr. Bochert served on the Dawson Springs City Council for more than 25 years. He was a charter member of the Dayspring Assembly of God Church in Dawson Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian Bochert; his brother, Wayne Bochert; his grandson, Jeremy Marks; and a son-in-law, Ray Gay.
Survivors include his wife, Edna; three daughters, Deborah Gay, Susan (Tony) Smith and Julie (Scott) Powell, all of Dawson Springs; a stepdaughter and loving caregiver, Michele and Jamie Brown of Dawson Springs; two stepsons, Scott Kembel and Eric Kembel of Dawson Springs; a mother-in-law, Rachel Abbott of Dawson Springs; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.