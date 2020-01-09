A memorial service for Ashley Nicole Parker Mills, 27, Port Orange, Fla., and formerly of Dawson Springs, will be Jan. 12 in Port Orange.
She died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona, Fla., following a short illness.
She was born on July 31, 1992, in Crittenden County to Larry D. Parker Sr. and Joyce Parker. She was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Wallace Jr., and grandparents, James E. Menser and Marie Parker.
Ashley was a devoted wife, mother, and friend and enjoyed spending time with loved ones.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Mills of Port Orange; four sons, Devin, Corey and Brandon Wallace and Easton Morgan, all still at home; one daughter, Maci Morgan, also at home; five stepchildren, Ashley, Dustin, Kayla, Toni and Brooklyn Mills; her stepfather, Herb Cranor of Dawson Springs; one brother, Larry D. Parker Jr. of Dawson Springs; one sister, Allison (Matt) Allard of Illinois; a grandfather, Charlie Parker of Dawson Springs; a grandmother, Jimmie R. Menser of Princeton; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.