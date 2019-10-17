A memorial service for Terry Jay Mitchell, 55, Dawson Springs, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church Xtreme, 128 David Knight Drive, White Plains.
Pastor Terry Oakley will officiate. Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born on June 6, 1964, in Madisonville to Phyllis Hilda Woodruff Mitchell and the late Kenneth Mitchell.
He was a forensic biologist and lab technician and worked for several years at Groves Construction. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He attended the Church Xtreme in White Plains.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Vandiver.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Cathy Lynn Mitchell; a daughter, Kayla Mitchell, Dawson Springs; three sons, Bobby Mitchell, Lexington, Andrew Hopper, Bowling Green, and Zach Hopper, Dawson Springs; two sisters, Karen Daugherty and Sandy Alexander, both of Dawson Springs; a brother, Kenny Mitchell, Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren.