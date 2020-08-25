Newman Ray Board, 82, of Caldwell County died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, following a lengthy bout of COPD. Born November 18, 1937, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late William Cecil and Ava Lee Goodaker Board.
Born again into the family of God September 11, 1949, surrendered to ministry September 1959. He was preceded in death by his wives Mary Orange Board and wife Vivian Paul Board, his daughter Lydia Board, brother Bobby Joe Board and stepdaughter Wilma Tackwell.
Survivors include a daughter Rita (Larry Joe) Hall of Crittenden County, a stepson William Kevin Paul (Amanda) of Princeton, stepdaughters Misty Paul Dorsey (Todd), Teresa Paul Baker (Stephen) of Harvest, Alabama, Connie Orange Teague (Leroy) of Princeton, and stepdaughter Phyllis Orange Hopper of Lyon County, six grandsons, Joshua Hall of Crittenden County, Adam, Nolan, Jonah, Jason and Gabe, six granddaughters, Denise, Molly, Lilly, Madison, Emily and Keltie, several great grandchildren and a special friend, Roberta Whitener.
Ray was honored and humbled in 54 years of active Gospel ministry to have been called Pastor by the folks at Cedar Bluff, Donalson Creek, Suwanee Furnace, Mt.Zion and Caldwell Springs Baptist Churches and Barbee Memorial, Wheatcroft, Flat Rock, Liberty and Good Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Churches. Ray was a member of Covenant Presbytery of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Morgan’s Funeral Home from 12:00PM to 2:00PM.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:30PM at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Highway 293 North in Caldwell County.
Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020. Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Liberty Cemetery Fund, c/o Clinton Perry, 5470 Hwy 293 North, Princeton, KY 42445.
The services will be under the leadership of ministers, Lester Watson, Dale Williams and Adam Bretz. Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of the service.