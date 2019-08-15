A memorial service for Sherry Jean Jennings, 72, Dawson Springs, was Monday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Rick Hatley officiated. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery.
She died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health of Madisonville.
She was born in Webster County on Sept. 22, 1946, to the late Charles and Pauline Hawkins.
She was a 1964 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. She retired after working for 19 years with Goodyear Manufacturing. Additionally, she worked for many years at the Hickory Pit Restaurant in Dawson Springs. She was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband of many years, Jeff Jennings; two daughters, Alexia Dunn, Evansville, Ind., and Krissy McElfresh of Madisonville; one son, Scott Jennings, Prospect; three sisters, Kaye Hooper of Hopkinsville, Nancy Sturtevant of Kingston Springs, Tenn., and Sheila Corn of Beech Grove; three brothers, David Hawkins and Perry Hawkins, Hopkinsville, and Rick Hawkins of Mount Vernon, Ind.; and nine grandchildren.